Tomah VFW Chicken Q set for May 1
Tomah VFW Chicken Q set for May 1

Tomah VFW Post 1382 will conduct a fundraising Chicken Q Saturday, May 1.

Serving begins at 11 a.m. at the post headquarters, 1382 S. Superior Ave. and continues until all the food is gone.

The cost is $10 and includes a half-chicken and sides. Local delivery is available for orders of three or more.

For delivery or more information, call 608-343-2464.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

