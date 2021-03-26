Tomah VFW Chicken Q set for May 1

Tomah VFW Post 1382 will conduct a fundraising Chicken Q Saturday, May 1.
Serving begins at 11 a.m. at the post headquarters, 1382 S. Superior Ave. and continues until all the food is gone.
The cost is $10 and includes a half-chicken and sides. Local delivery is available for orders of three or more.
For delivery or more information, call 608-343-2464.
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
