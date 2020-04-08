Tomah voters, candidates await results from disrupted election day

Meanwhile, the federal courts were also weighing in. A lower court refused to postpone in-person voting but ordered that all ballots received by April 13 be counted regardless of when they were postmarked or delivered. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled agreed with the lower court in allowing ballots received by April 13 to be counted but also ruled that they must be postmarked or delivered by election day.

Only 625 Tomah residents voted in person on election day, compared to 1,250 who requested absentee ballots. Fewer than 100 absentees hadn’t been returned as of Wednesday morning, and only eight absentees arrived in Wednesday’s mail.

Cram doesn’t believe moving the polling station to Tomah Recreation Park had an impact. She said a sign was posted at the Tomah Fire Station where polling is normally held directing voters to Recreation Park.

Pater voted absentee in deference to the safety of poll workers.

“I wasn’t happy about having the election on Tuesday,” Pater said. “I usually vote in-person. However, with the pandemic going on, I went ahead and voted absentee. That was a new thing for me. I like going to the polls.”