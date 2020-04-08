Tomah voters, candidates await results from disrupted election day

The votes are in, but the winners won’t be known until Monday.
Thanks to a series of legal challenges, municipal clerks across Wisconsin have been told withhold results from Tuesday’s spring election. As a result, local candidates for city, county and school district offices won’t know the outcome of their races until the April 13 canvass. The city of Tomah canvass starts at 3 p.m. at Tomah city hall.
“Waiting is hard,” said Nellie Pater, a candidate for Tomah mayor. “We’ll just wait and see how it turns out. I’ve prayed a lot about it.”
Turnout in the city of Tomah was just 43 percent for an election that also included a presidential primary, a state Supreme Court election and two referendum questions. Tomah city clerk Jo Cram said that’s down considerably from 63 percent in 2016, the last time there was a presidential primary on the ballot.
Cram wasn’t certain what caused the drop in turnout but speculated it was a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and confusion over a chain of events that raised questions whether Tuesday’s in-person balloting would be held at all.
“I don’t know if people thought the election was cancelled or were afraid to come to the polls,” Cram said.
On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers called the state legislature into Saturday special session to postpone in-person voting, but the legislature rejected the delay. Evers then issued an executive order Monday to halt in-person voting but was overruled by the state Supreme Court later in the day.
Meanwhile, the federal courts were also weighing in. A lower court refused to postpone in-person voting but ordered that all ballots received by April 13 be counted regardless of when they were postmarked or delivered. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled agreed with the lower court in allowing ballots received by April 13 to be counted but also ruled that they must be postmarked or delivered by election day.
Only 625 Tomah residents voted in person on election day, compared to 1,250 who requested absentee ballots. Fewer than 100 absentees hadn’t been returned as of Wednesday morning, and only eight absentees arrived in Wednesday’s mail.
Cram doesn’t believe moving the polling station to Tomah Recreation Park had an impact. She said a sign was posted at the Tomah Fire Station where polling is normally held directing voters to Recreation Park.
Pater voted absentee in deference to the safety of poll workers.
“I wasn’t happy about having the election on Tuesday,” Pater said. “I usually vote in-person. However, with the pandemic going on, I went ahead and voted absentee. That was a new thing for me. I like going to the polls.”
The sparse turnout Tuesday, combined with the spacious Recreation Park facility, allowed for plenty of distance between voters and those administering the election. Cram said there were never more than three people at one section of the polling area at any given time. Voters were directed to a hand-washing machine before casting ballots and could wash their hands again before leaving.
Poll workers wore masks and sat behind plexiglass barriers.
Eddie Wagner cast his ballot around 4:30 p.m. and said the process went smoothly.
“I was pretty impressed. It was actually a pretty good idea to do it out here,” he said. “Everything is nice and distanced, and everybody leaves immediately.”
Cram said most of her regular poll workers are elderly and decided to not work Tuesday’s election. She was grateful for volunteers − including her own family members − and city workers who helped fill the gap.
“I don’t blame my poll workers at all for not coming out,” Cram said. “I was very appreciative of the volunteers who stepped up.”
Statewide issuesVoting in most cities appeared to go smoothly, especially given the immense challenges elections officials faced. But some voters, particularly those in Milwaukee, which includes a large portion of the state’s African American population, faced snaking lines and long waits at far fewer polling places than usual.
Statewide, more than 10,000 voters who didn’t receive requested absentee ballots by election day, according to Wisconsin Elections Commission data, were forced to make the choice between sitting out the election or voting in person and risking their health.
On top of that, there are some eligible voters whose ballots have been disqualified. During a roughly 24-hour window last week, a federal court ruling gave voters the option to certify on their absentee ballot they could not find a witness and have it counted. A later appellate court ruling invalidated that option.
Voters who used that option during the legal window were left without an option. They can’t have their absentee ballots counted, and they were barred from voting in person under Wisconsin law.
If the results of Tuesday’s state Supreme Court election, the Milwaukee mayor’s race or other races are close next Monday, election law experts say the conditions on the ground on election day would make a recount or lawsuits highly likely.
Cram already has experience with election controversies and the disruption they cause. Local clerks have been navigating constant election law changes and court challenges since 2011.
However, Cram said Tuesday’s election took voting disruption to a new level.
“It was a perfect storm,” Cram said. “Overall it was a very stressful election − by far the most stressful in my 25 years of doing this.”
The Wisconsin State Journal contributed to this report.
