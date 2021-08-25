Tomah Walk to End Alzheimer's Sept. 19

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Tomah area residents to join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 19 at Winnebago Park, 1020 Brandon St., Tomah.
The event opens at 8:30 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m. immediately followed by the walk at 10 a.m.
“We’re so excited to be joining together this year as a walk community,” said Mary Gerdes, walk committee volunteer. “The need is stronger than ever to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families on this difficult journey, while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with a Promise Garden ceremony. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
Matt Lepay and Paul Braun, two longtime broadcasters of Wisconsin sports, are the statewide honorary co-chairs of the 2021 walks. Both have had family members impacted by Alzheimer’s and are leading “Sportscasters Against Alzheimer’s.” Lepay is the play-by-play voice of Wisconsin Badgers football and basketball, and Braun is the former voice of Badgers men’s hockey.
The Tomah walk will implement safety protocols, including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration and hand sanitizing stations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines will be followed to ensure walk events are safe for attendees. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.
More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Wisconsin, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 196,000 serving as caregivers. In Monroe County alone, nearly 900 individuals age 65 and older are living with dementia.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: act.alz.org/Tomah. Pre-registration is highly encouraged this year. On-site registration will be done using QR codes with limited manual registration supplies. For questions or assistance, please call 800-272-3900.
Local Walk to End Alzheimer’s sponsors include Edward Jones, CVS Health, WWIS Radio, Tomah Health, Bank First and Mayo Clinic Health System.
For more information about Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.