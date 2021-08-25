Tomah Walk to End Alzheimer's Sept. 19

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Tomah area residents to join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 19 at Winnebago Park, 1020 Brandon St., Tomah.

The event opens at 8:30 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m. immediately followed by the walk at 10 a.m.

“We’re so excited to be joining together this year as a walk community,” said Mary Gerdes, walk committee volunteer. “The need is stronger than ever to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families on this difficult journey, while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with a Promise Garden ceremony. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

Matt Lepay and Paul Braun, two longtime broadcasters of Wisconsin sports, are the statewide honorary co-chairs of the 2021 walks. Both have had family members impacted by Alzheimer’s and are leading “Sportscasters Against Alzheimer’s.” Lepay is the play-by-play voice of Wisconsin Badgers football and basketball, and Braun is the former voice of Badgers men’s hockey.