A 34-year-old Tomah woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for sexual assault of a child pursuant to a relationship she allegedly had with a 16-year-old boy starting in 2005.
Tanya L. Frye is accused of having sexual intercourse with the boy when she was 22. The now 28-year-old man told Tomah police that Frye befriended him at their place of employment, and they had sex in her village of Kendall apartment. He said he told Frye he was 18 and didn’t reveal his real age until he tried breaking up with her. During his attempt to separate, he told police that Frye became hostile to him and triggered several disturbances that resulted in responses from law enforcement.
The man told police he never made specific allegations of sexual abuse but said police should have suspected while responding to the domestic disturbances. In a written statement, he said “I get the strong sense (police) don’t believe males can be victims of sexual abuse.”
The written statement says Frye “spent a significant amount of time stalking me and pursuing me” while he was still a minor. He said the relationship left him traumatized and that he has undergone therapy.
