A 40-year-old Tomah woman faces multiple drug charges after police responded to an unrelated case at a Cedar Lane residence March 15.
Debra Lynn Anderson was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after city of Tomah police allegedly found marijuana, methamphetamine and unauthorized prescriptions drugs at the residence.
Police approached the residence seeking to interview a suspect in a criminal damage to property case. A man answered the door, and when he opened it slightly, police noticed the odor of marijuana. Police asked if there was anyone else living in the residence, and he identified Anderson. The man, who was reportedly reluctant to allow police inside, called Anderson on the phone.
Anderson told police she was at work and denied there was marijuana inside the house. She objected to the search because she wasn’t present, but police told her there was a legal basis to conduct the search without her permission. After police ended the phone call, the man admitted he had a small amount of marijuana. He said Anderson wasn’t a drug user.
Police searched two rooms without finding contraband before coming upon a third room that was locked. Police used a plastic card to release the locking mechanism and then came upon another door with a padlock. After using a screwdriver to release the padlock, police allegedly saw a methamphetamine smoking device with white residue and 21 unused syringes.
Police then encountered a blanket covering a lockbox. Police obtained a search warrant for the box and opened it at the police station. It allegedly contained 29 grams of methamphetamine, 77 grams of marijuana, 46 Lyrica pills, nine Prednisone tablets, nine Vyvanse pills, two Dextromethamphetamine tablets and one tablet of Clonidine Hydrochloride.
Anderson's vehicle was found a short time later. It has been driven by another person who exited the vehicle and left it running in a Cardinal Avenue parking lot. A search of Anderson's vehicle allegedly contained a marijuana shake.
Anderson was referred for possessing a prescription drug without a prescription, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
