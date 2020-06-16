Tomah's 4th of July parade to take different path

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center is planning a socially distanced 4th of July parade beginning at 10 a.m. The parade will take a different route than previous years and will follow different protocols, said Tina Thompson, president and CEO of the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center

To adhere to social distancing guidelines and still provide an entertainment event for the July holiday, the route will be much longer, and the parade will include motorized vehicles only. The lineup will be at the gravel parking lot by Tomah Recreation Park beginning at 9 a.m.

The parade will start at 10 a.m.

"Part of the goal of this parade was to drive by our nursing home as well as several assisted living facilities so that their residents would be able to have something they could enjoy as well," Thompson said.

The route will also go through several neighborhoods in Tomah.

Event goers are invited to enjoy the parade from the sidewalks or their vehicles anywhere along the route. The Tomah Police Department will be assisting the Chamber with the parade and traffic.