Tomah's Area Community Theatre receives state grant
Area Community Theatre of Tomah has been awarded a COVID-19 cultural organization grant through the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

The theater is one of 385 recipients from the state to receive funds from the grant.

The government-funded program provides grants to nonprofit organizations whose primary missions are to produce, present or exhibit cultural disciplines such as music, dance, theater, literature and the visual arts or items of environmental or scientific interest.

ACT will use the funds to help pay for future operating expenses for the theater, which has been unable to produce a live show since February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

