Tomah's census response stands at 80%

There are Tomah residents who still haven't responded to the U.S. Census.

Outgoing city clerk Jo Cram told the Tomah City Council Tuesday that the city's response rate stands at 80%. She said citizens have until Sept. 30 to self-respond before getting a visit from census takers.

"It's important that everyone complete the census information — it only takes a few minutes," Cram said. "It helps with funding we really need right now."

Cram said those who need assistance can make an appointment to use a computer at the Tomah Public Library, where library staff can offer assistance navigating the census website. The 2020 census marks the first time that the count is being conducted primarily online.

The decennial census is mandated by the U.S. Constitution to apportion seats in the House of Representatives but is also used to distribute federal aid to state and local governments.

Cram also reported that population estimates for the city of Tomah have declined for three straight years, which she said "baffles me to no end" considering all the residential construction in the city. The population stands at 9,300, down 100 from the previous year. She said the decline has been attributed to fewer residents associated with the Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center.