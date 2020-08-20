Tomah's census response stands at 80%

There are Tomah residents who still haven't responded to the U.S. Census.
Outgoing city clerk Jo Cram told the Tomah City Council Tuesday that the city's response rate stands at 80%. She said citizens have until Sept. 30 to self-respond before getting a visit from census takers.
"It's important that everyone complete the census information — it only takes a few minutes," Cram said. "It helps with funding we really need right now."
Cram said those who need assistance can make an appointment to use a computer at the Tomah Public Library, where library staff can offer assistance navigating the census website. The 2020 census marks the first time that the count is being conducted primarily online.
The decennial census is mandated by the U.S. Constitution to apportion seats in the House of Representatives but is also used to distribute federal aid to state and local governments.
Cram also reported that population estimates for the city of Tomah have declined for three straight years, which she said "baffles me to no end" considering all the residential construction in the city. The population stands at 9,300, down 100 from the previous year. She said the decline has been attributed to fewer residents associated with the Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center.
In other business, the council voted 8-0 to allocated $1,200 for live-streaming services. Council member Jeff Cram said the funding would purchase technology necessary to broadcast council meetings live over Facebook and Youtube.
The equipment is estimated to cost approximately $700-$1,000, plus an annual fee to Youtube.
"Once we're on Youtube, it's archived for us," he said. "For a cost of $200 a year, that's quite a bargain."
He said the Hagen Sports Network would continue to conduct the filming.
"I organized the concept around Mr. Hagen continuing to tape the meetings," he said.
In other business, the council approved final passage of ordinances that would allow online ordering and pickup of alcoholic beverages and amend Walmart's liquor license to include outside stalls and canopy locations for alcohol pickup.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
