Tomah's food pantry receives Alliant Energy grant

Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry has received a community grant of $2,000 from Alliant Energy through its foundation. The funds will support the direct costs associated with keeping the group’s refrigerated truck and its delivery van operating.

“Our vehicles are vitally important to the safe and efficient movement of food from donors to our facility,” said Doug Staller, executive director of Neighbor for Neighbor. “We appreciate the support from the Alliant Energy Foundation to help us with the cost of operating our vehicles.”

The community grant is among nearly 240 in Wisconsin and Iowa totaling almost $550,000 from Alliant Energy’s Foundation this spring. Other area recipients include $1,000 to the Necedah and New Lisbon school districts.

“We know our community partners need our support now more than ever,” said Julie Bauer, executive director of the Alliant Energy Foundation. “In partnership with Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry, we are supporting Monroe County residents in a creative way to help to make life better for others.”