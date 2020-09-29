 Skip to main content
Tomah's Grygleski named Commended Student
Tomah's Grygleski named Commended Student

Allison Grygleski

Tomah High School senior Allison Grygleski with her Letter of Commendation.

 Steve Rundio

Tomah High School senior Allison Grygleski has been named a Commended Student in the 2021 National Merit Scholar Program.

Grygleski is among 34,000 students nationwide who are being recognized for their academic promise. Those who are named as a Commended Student won’t advance in the 2021 National Merit Scholar competition, but they have been awarded a letter of recommendation.

A press release announcing the award says those named Commended Students “represent a valuable national resource” and that the program recognized “the key role their schools play in their academic development.”

Commended Student honorees placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

