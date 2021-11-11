Tomah's Lovelight ceremony returns in person

After holding a virtual event last year due to COVID-19, Tomah Health Hospice Touch & Life Choices Palliative Care officials have announced that this year’s Tomah Love Light program will be held in person Sunday, Dec. 12.

“We are confident that everyone is compliant with masking regulations and there is a vaccine this year, so getting together is really important this year,” Hospice Touch & Life Choices Palliative Care director Heidi Stalsberg, MSN, RN, said of the decision to hold a live program.

Stalsberg said people will be asked to wear a mask to attend the event at Murray’s on Main at 810 Superior Ave., Tomah beginning at 6:30 p.m.

“This year we have really seen the need for people to come together while still respecting masking regulations. We want people to support each other in person, and we feel that this year we need to do that,” Stalsberg said. She added that the in-person ceremony could change due to COVID activity.

Hospice Touch Bereavement coordinator/social worker Samantha Warsaw, CSW, said the program continues to be a good way for people to remember family members and friends.

“With any holiday there are a lot of traditions and family gatherings and when we think about that sometimes the person missing was a huge piece to that, so there’s a sense of emptiness and heightened emotions since there is a longing for that person no longer with us," Warsaw said. "This opportunity is for people to get together and have a chance to remember that person.”

Warsaw said the Love Light program can be a unique way for people to deal with grief, too.

“It comes down to the individual family," she said. "Some people try to incorporate some type of remembrance for that person, some people feel comfort in keeping the tradition of that individual or maybe they just light a candle as a family. Anything that truly brings a person comfort, is what I would suggest that they really strive for because it is truly whatever that individual needs as part of their healing."

Stalsberg said the program includes inspirational readings and songs, plus the public reading of names that can be added to the Love Light list by making a donation to Hospice.

Love Light donation forms are available at the Tomah Hospice Touch office at 601 Straw St., Molter’s Pharmacy, the Medicine Shoppe and online at tomahhealth.org. Forms must be returned to Hospice Touch by Nov. 30. In the past hundreds of names were read during the event.

A separate Love Light program will also be held in Mauston at Mile Bluff Medical Center Dec. 5 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Love Light donation forms are available at Mile Bluff Medical Center and Phillip’s Mauston Pharmacy.

“People are very thankful that we hold these ceremonies every year to honor their loved ones,” Stalsberg said. “It’s an important time for people to recognize and remember those people who are not there anymore, and I think people have really recognized that need.”

Additional information about the Tomah or Mauston program can be obtained by contacting the Hospice Touch Tomah office at 608-374-0250.

