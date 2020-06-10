Tomah's Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry expanding offerings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beginning this month, Neighbor for Neighbor is able to offer more Monroe County households the Grade-A foods provided by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Neighbor for Neighbor is an authorized food distributor in the Emergency Food Assistance Program and can now provide no-cost groceries for households that have incomes up to 300% of the federal poverty level.

People who have lost jobs or income may obtain a monthly share of American-grown meat, vegetables, fruit, juice and more from a TEFAP food pantry. Before June 1, 2020, TEFAP’s qualifying income threshold was 185% FPL.

Enrollment is confidential. The Neighbor for Neighbor pantry is located at 1118 W. Veterans St. in Tomah and is open Mondays from 1-3:30 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon, and the second and fourth Wednesdays from 3:30-6:00 p.m. The pantry will provide food on the day of application, and once each month as long as the household’s income qualifies them to participate. Proof of address and identification are required; proof of income is not.

Households participating in other food programs (such as Food Share, WIC or school nutrition) may also participate in TEFAP without affecting their ability to qualify for those programs.