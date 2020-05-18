Top Tomah High School students take nothing for granted

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Isaiah Nick and Malachi Roman have learned to appreciate everything they have, even though they haven't received their high school diplomas yet.

Nick and Roman are the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Tomah High School Class of 2020. The school district is converting to a laude system for the Class of 2021, which gives them the distinction as the last two THS students to be awarded the titles.

However, Nick and Roman more likely will be remembered as heading the class that had its school year cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. The two will deliver speeches as part of a virtual graduation Saturday, May 23 and again during a more traditional cap-and-gown ceremony that school officials hope can be scheduled in July or August.

"Enjoy everything, and don't take anything for granted," is the advice Nick gives to future THS students. "With this pandemic, you never know when something can be taken from you."

Nick and Roman followed different paths through Tomah High School.

Nick, son of David and Tamara Nick, has been a student in the Tomah Area School District his entire life. He attended Wyeville Elementary School, where he said fifth-grade teacher Mike Lyga was a big influence.