Top Tomah stories of 2019: Local health care enters new era

Local health care underwent a transformation in 2019, and the opening of the new Tomah Health facility is the Tomah Journal’s top story of the year.
Tomah Memorial Hospital moved from its Butts Avenue location to a new $66 million facility on Gopher Avenue and changed its name to Tomah Health. The 42-acre campus also includes Gundersen Clinic, which was constructed next door. The two facilities occupy nearly 150,000 square feet.
While the facility opened on time, it had to clear a hurdle caused by the shutdown of the federal government. Part of the hospital’s financing came from a $35 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Facilities program. With Congress and President Donald Trump locked in a disagreement over a new federal budget, the federal government shut down in December 2018, which left nobody at USDA to release funds. A federal budget agreement was reached before the hospital had to tap its budget surplus.
Tomah Health CEO Phil Stuart said the facility, which opened Oct. 2, won’t be funded by rate increases on patients.
Other major Tomah stories of 2019 were:
Businesses and residents occupied the new 3rd Gen. LLC building in downtown Tomah. The owners of 3rd Gen. demolished the old Tee Pee building and replaced it with a multi-use structure that has both retail and residential units.
The building’s most visible presence, Murray’s on Main restaurant, opened March 18.
The project is part of a Tax Incremental Finance District, and the council added $250,000 to the builder’s agreement with 3rd Gen. in January. The funds came from grant money awarded to the city by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation in 2018.
- If you bank locally, chances are your financial institution changed its name in 2019. Three Tomah banks were sold in 2019, and one bank and one credit union moved into the Tomah market.
- In January, two banks were sold within 48 hours. Partnership Bank, which was formerly First Bank of Tomah, was acquired by Manitowoc-based Bank First. The same week, F&M Bank of Tomah was purchased by Citizens Community Bankcorp of Eau Claire.
Bank First wasn’t done. In December, it purchased Tomah-based Timberwood Bank.
Meanwhile, two other financial institutions moved in. First Community Credit Union opened a “pop-up” branch in Tomah and expects to have a regular branch office open later this spring. In December, Sparta-based Union Bank opened a branch office in downtown Tomah.
- One of the nation’s top pitching prospects played for Tomah High School in 2019. Connor Prielipp was drafted by the Boston Red Sox but decided to accept a scholarship offer from the University of Alabama. The dominant lefthander pitched a no-hitter against La Crosse Aquinas in May before leading the Timberwolves to a WIAA Division 2 Sectional final.
- The issue of Confederate symbols wasn’t limited to states of the old Confederacy. The Tomah Area School District dealt with the issue in February when the Tomah School Board voted 7-0 to ban students from wearing Confederate memorabilia on school grounds. Several students said the flag, which represented the Confederate States of America from 1861-65 during the Civil War, is a symbol of racism and hate. Defenders of the students who wore the memorabilia said it’s a symbol of regional pride and that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that students can wear cultural and political symbols on school grounds.
- The Tomah Area Historical Society & Museum gained considerable space in 2019. The museum had intended to move from its downtown Tomah location and build a new facility on a vacant lot on Superior Avenue. However, when Union Bank expressed interest in the lot, the museum sold it and acquired the building that once housed Shutter’s Grocery Store. The move tripled the museum’s square footage.
- The Tomah Area School District and Rolling Hills Nursing Home were big winners in the April 5 spring election. School district voters agreed to exceed state-imposed spending limits by $1.5 million per year over the next four years, while Monroe County voters approved an advisory referendum that would maintain a county-owned nursing home in Sparta. The fate of the nursing home remained in limbo as litigation over a vote by the board to build the nursing home at the Tomah Health site.
- Ash trees continued to fall in Tomah. The city cut down more ash trees during the spring, bringing the total to 250 since the program began three years ago to halt the advance of the emerald ash borer.
- Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wausau, resigned from Congress Sept. 23. His district includes the towns of LaGrange, Lincoln, Scott and Byron and villages of Wyeville and Warrens in Monroe County and the towns of Knapp, Bear Bluff and City Point in Jackson County. After controversy over the special election dates, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers set the primary for Feb. 18 and general election for May 12.
- Groundbreaking was held April 26 for the Jason Simcakoski Golf Course at the Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center. The course was a fixture at the Tomah VA until 2014, when federal regulations forced it close. The new course will be a cooperative effort between Disabled American Veterans, city of Tomah and Jason Simcakoski Foundation. The nine-hole course is expected to be open the public.
- It was a satisfying summer for outdoor music lovers in Tomah. Americana Music in the Park returned for the ninth season at Gillett Park, and the Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce launched Downtown Thursday Nights, which exceeded attendance expectations by a wide margin.
- Vice-President Mike Pence visited Fort McCoy May 16. It was part of a trip to Wisconsin to promote a trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.
- For the fourth time in four years, a grocery store on Tomah’s south side changed hands. Festival Foods sold the location to Molter Family Market LLC, which assumed ownership in August. The business operated as Burnstad’s Market for 71 years before selling to Gordy’s Market in 2015. After Gordy’s went into receivership in 2017, Festival purchased the Tomah store along with two in Eau Claire. The Tomah location was the only one sold by Festival, which continues to expand in Wisconsin.
- Monroe County will conduct a drug court starting in 2020. The Monroe County Board of Supervisors − with strong support from the county’s three circuit court judges − approved the court to deal with unique issues involving offenders with drug addictions. The county received a $239,000 federal grant, which will fund the salary of a drug court case manager, drug testing and monitoring software.
- The Tomah City Council approved a master plan for Winnebago Park. The plan upgrades restrooms and boat launches, creates a half-mile loop of trails, constructs a shelter where a baseball field sits and eliminates the road that circles the park. The plan is scheduled to be implemented in three phases.
- After becoming the first Tomah girl to compete in the WIAA state cross country meet in 2018, Hannah Wilcox-Borg returned to the state meet in 2019. She sat out the first four meets of 2019 while recovering from shin splints but still qualified for state by a comfortable margin after finishing sixth at the Madison West Sectional.
- It was a tough growing season for local farmers. A cool and wet spring delayed planting, and a wet autumn kept farmers from a normal harvest schedle. By the end of October, only 10 percent of the corn crop had been harvested in West-Central Wisconsin. The late harvest also impacted the nine-day gun deer season. Standing corn gave deer extra places to hide and was one of the factors in a harvest that lagged behind the 2018 pace.
- Cindy Zahrte announced in November that she is bringing a nearly four-decade career as an educator in Tomah to a close. She submitted her retirement to the Tomah School Board effective June 30, 2020. She was hired in the Tomah district by now-Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers as a high school social studies teacher. She later became principal at Tomah Middle School and was named to replace superintendent Bob Fasbender in 2010.
- How adequate are the Tomah Area School District’s buildings? The question was raised after the district hired a consultant to examine the issue. HSR Associates of La Crosse assessed every school building in the district and reported the district’s buildings were structurally sound and well-maintained. However, HSR identified several issues common to nearly every school in the district. Most occupy significantly smaller acreages than are typically recommended for a school site, which limits playground and green space. The report also said the buildings, all of which are more than 25 years old, lack flexible learning spaces that are common in newer school buildings.
- A proposed $75 million frac sand operation in the town of Grant is headed to court. Georgia-based Meteor Timber has sued the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources over a DNR order that effectively denies Meteor Timber a wetland permit. DNR secretary Preston Cole closed the review process in April, saying the issue should be resolved by mutual agreement among the parties affected or by the courts.
- Opponents of the plant contend it would do irreversible harm to 16 acres of “exceptional quality” wetland habitat.
- Meteor Timber is seeking to open a sand mine in Jackson County near Millston and transport the sand to a processing facility in the town of Grant.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.