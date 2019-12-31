Top Tomah stories of 2019: Local health care enters new era

Local health care underwent a transformation in 2019, and the opening of the new Tomah Health facility is the Tomah Journal’s top story of the year.

Tomah Memorial Hospital moved from its Butts Avenue location to a new $66 million facility on Gopher Avenue and changed its name to Tomah Health. The 42-acre campus also includes Gundersen Clinic, which was constructed next door. The two facilities occupy nearly 150,000 square feet.

While the facility opened on time, it had to clear a hurdle caused by the shutdown of the federal government. Part of the hospital’s financing came from a $35 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Facilities program. With Congress and President Donald Trump locked in a disagreement over a new federal budget, the federal government shut down in December 2018, which left nobody at USDA to release funds. A federal budget agreement was reached before the hospital had to tap its budget surplus.

Tomah Health CEO Phil Stuart said the facility, which opened Oct. 2, won’t be funded by rate increases on patients.

Other major Tomah stories of 2019 were: