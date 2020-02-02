Torch-lit trail on Lake Tomah centerpiece of Freeze Fest

Patti Gross and Lucy Gross were first-time snowshoers Friday.
They plan to be second-timers.
Patti, a resident of Oakdale, and her daughter Lucy, a 12-year-old student at Queen of the Apostles, were among the many who strapped on snowshoes or skis for the 10th annual Tomah Freeze Fest.
"The trail was well-lit and very simple for our first time out," Patti said.
The round-trip route started at dusk and was marked with torches. The Tomah Area School District's Exercise and Sports Science Department loaned snowshoes and skis, and volunteers from Tomah Health were available for anyone who needed help lacing up the equipment.
Hot chocolate inside the park shelter was ready for those who completed the loop.
"It's a lot of fun," Patti said. "It breaks up the winter. It gets you out of the house and kind of spikes the winter blues."
Lucy said snowshoeing isn't complicated,
"It was pretty easy because it's just like picking up your feet and walking," she said. "But don't walk backwards, or you'll fall over."
Patti said walking on the lake is a unique experience.
"We're walking out there, and we didn't even realize we were on the lake until we saw the ice fishermen," she said. "We looked around, and we were behind the hospital right in the middle of the lake. We've never done that before."
While many of the Freeze Fest activities − live music, euchre, bingo, fitness classes and giant inflatables for the children − are held indoors, the trip across Lake Tomah remains the festival's signature event. The starting point at Winnebago Park lagoon also featured a roaring campfire and the release of sky lanterns.
"It's a beautiful sight to see with the tiki torches and our sky lantern release," said Tomah Parks and Recreation director Joe Protz, whose department co-sponsors the event with Tomah Rotary. "We got a great turnout. Last year was cold, and this year I'm glad to see so many people turning out."
He said the trek across Lake Tomah wouldn't be possible without community help.
"We couldn't do this without Rotary, Tomah Health and the school district," Protz said.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
