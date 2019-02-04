There is nothing that says “Freeze Fest” better than a frozen lake.
A few dozen hardy souls showed up at Winnebago Park Friday evening for a torchlight ski/snowshoe trek over the lake. It was the event that kicked off the ninth annual Tomah Freeze Fest sponsored by the city of Tomah Parks and Recreation Department.
While most events were held indoors Saturday, the event lived up to its name Friday. A week a snow and record-breaking cold created a frozen landscape, and Friday evening warmed up just enough (temperatures in the middle teens) to make the trip onto Lake Tomah a safe one − if still a little chilly.
Kathy Pierce and Brittanie Sousa clipped on snowshoes for the trip. Pierce welcomed the return of at least normal January temperatures.
“It’s warmer today than it was two days ago,” Pierce said. “This is like a heat wave.”
It was a bit of culture shock for Sousa, a Maryland native who recently moved to Tomah. While Maryland gets its share of snow and cold, Sousa said it’s nothing like western Wisconsin.
“(Maryland) is like, ‘It’s 20 degrees, we have to stay inside,” Sousa said. “Snowshoeing is definitely a culture shock. This is the first time I’ve done this. I’ve only seen it on TV.”
She was invited to Lake Tomah by Pierce, and Sousa welcomed the chance to get outside with other people.
“It’s Friday night, so I decided I would spend time with other people besides my dog,” Sousa said.
Pierce brought her own snowshoes to the event.
“Just once in a while I go out in the snow,” Pierce said. “I like getting outside and getting out in the fresh air.”
She said the course, which was routed west from the lagoon, “looks beautiful. I love the lanterns.”
A pair of campfires and hot chocolate awaited those who finished the course, and sky lanterns were released.
As snow enthusiasts headed onto the ice, the Freeze Fest button design winners were finally honored. A pair of press conferences to recognize the winners were postponed due to snow, but Rebecca Cleveland and Lucas Salzwedel collected their plaques Friday evening in the shelter at Winnebago Park. Rebecca’s design of a penguin with a scarf and hat surrounded by falling snowflakes was chosen for the button design.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
