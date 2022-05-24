 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tornado touches down in town of Wells

A tornado that briefly touched down May 19 in Monroe County left behind a pair of damaged structures.

Monroe County Emergency Management director Jared Tessman said the EF0 tornado traveled .27 miles and struck two properties on Javelin Road in the town of Wells. The tornado reached a maximum speed of 85 mph and caused significant damage to a shed containing farm equipment. The tornado also lifted a camper 100 feet into the air and destroyed a tree.

Tree damage was also reported at the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail, and the state Department of Natural Resources in the process of clearing debris to reopen the trail for the Memorial Day weekend.

The tornado was part of a storm system that brought wind, hail and 3-4 inches of rain to Monroe County, La Crosse, Vernon and Juneau counties.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

