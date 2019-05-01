As he began his ninth year as superintendent of the Osseo-Fairchild School District last fall, Bill Tourdot returned to the classroom to teach ninth-grade algebra.
“I actually ordered chalk and taught with a chalkboard, which nobody does anymore,” he said. “I wanted to show people you can do a good job teaching without all the technology we think we have to have. It was fun.”
It was a return to Tourdot’s roots, and it’s a journey that continues this fall when he becomes principal at Queen of the Apostles Catholic School in Tomah. Tourdot will retire as Osseo-Fairchild superintendent June 30 before beginning the next chapter of his education career.
The Queen of Apostles job not only brings him closer to students, it also brings his professional life back to Tomah. He was a teacher and administrator in the Tomah Area School District from 1987-2001, and his wife, Kelly, remained as an elementary teacher in the Tomah district as Tourdot moved through administrative positions in Viroqua, Sparta and Osseo-Fairchild. She still teaches at Warrens Elementary School
“I’ve been planning to retire at 55 for quite a while, but I knew I would still be working,” Tourdot said. “I saw this position was open, and I said, ‘Ah, perfect.’”
Tourdot, a math teacher before going into administration, said he has enjoyed his time in Osseo-Fairchild. He said his math background made tasks such as preparing budgets and maintaining facilities a rewarding experience.
However, being a superintendent of a medium-sized public school district limited the amount of time he could spend with students. He said being principal of a school with roughly 200 students will bring him closer to the classroom.
“I like the smallness and the family connection and the church connection,” Tourdot said. “It’s kind of a change of pace ... it’s a smaller environment and much more of a family atmosphere.”
Tourdot said the church aspect is important to him and his family. He attended Catholic schools in Reedsburg, and his two sons attends attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Tomah before the name change to Queen of the Apostles.
He said his Catholic faith is “the driving force in my life.”
“I’ve always been Catholic, and I’ve always tried to keep my faith strong,” he said.
Whilte Tourdot welcomes the chance to make religious faith a fundamental part of his educational approach, he also said there are many similarities between public and religious instruction.
“There is a lot that’s the same,” he said. “You’re still working with children, still finding the best methods you can for teaching kids; you’re still connecting with family and working to improve teacher quality.”
Tourdot said the vast majority of the school’s K-8 student body will enroll at Tomah High School as ninth graders and believes his connections with local public school teachers and administrators will be “a huge asset.”
“We love the Tomah area and Tomah public schools,” he said. “They were great for me and my family, and I already know what public schools can do to help us.”
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
