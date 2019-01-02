The town of Wilton is getting a loan from the state of Wisconsin to finance flood damage repairs.
The Board of Commissioners of Public Lands approved a State Trust Fund Loan for $200,000 to the town as part of a $12.9 million loan package to municipalities and school districts across the state.
BCPL operates entirely on program revenue without taxpayer money and distributes more than 96 cents of every dollar of interest earned on trust funds investments to Wisconsin’s public schools. The 2018 earnings of $35.7 million are the sole source of state funding for K-12 public school library materials.
