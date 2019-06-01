A tractor safety certification course will be held June 17-19 at the Barney Center, 1000 E. Montgomery St., Sparta.
The course will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. All classroom and driving practicum will be conducted at the Barney Center. Participants must attend the entire course and pass written and driving exams to receive the certification.
The purpose of this course is to satisfy requirements of federal and state law. The federal law applies to youth who are at least 14 years old but less than 16 and who intend to work on farms not owned or run by their parents. The state law applies to youth under age 16 operating tractors on public roads for their immediate family’s farm.
All youth under the age of 16 who intend to operate tractors on Wisconsin public roads must have the state certification. Youth must be at least 12 years old at the time of the course to attend.
Participants can enroll by contacting the Monroe County UW-Extension office at 608-269-8722. Enrollment deadline is June 10 so that adequate materials can be prepared. A registration fee of $30 per person is charged to cover the cost of course materials. Enrollees should bring a sack lunch all three days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.