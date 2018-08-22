On Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members and their dogs, cats, pigs, goats and other domesticated animals are invited to make their way to the Tomah Tractor Supply to support local pet adoptions.

Happening all month long as part of "Out Here With Animals," the retailer is accepting new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to Tomah rescues and shelters.

“Our team members believe that animals of all kinds are worth celebrating,” said Tammy Todd, manager of the Tomah Tractor Supply. “Out Here With Animals allows us to do just that by providing us with opportunities to do our part in supporting local animal rescue groups.”

Additionally, customers can support the local animal shelter community by participating in Tractor Supply’s pet supplies drive.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

“The supplies drive is an important component to Out Here With Animals because it allows our customers who don’t have the ability to adopt to still give back in a much needed way,” said Todd.

For more information, contact the store at 608-374-5001.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.