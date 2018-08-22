On Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members and their dogs, cats, pigs, goats and other domesticated animals are invited to make their way to the Tomah Tractor Supply to support local pet adoptions.
Happening all month long as part of "Out Here With Animals," the retailer is accepting new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to Tomah rescues and shelters.
“Our team members believe that animals of all kinds are worth celebrating,” said Tammy Todd, manager of the Tomah Tractor Supply. “Out Here With Animals allows us to do just that by providing us with opportunities to do our part in supporting local animal rescue groups.”
Additionally, customers can support the local animal shelter community by participating in Tractor Supply’s pet supplies drive.
“The supplies drive is an important component to Out Here With Animals because it allows our customers who don’t have the ability to adopt to still give back in a much needed way,” said Todd.
For more information, contact the store at 608-374-5001.
