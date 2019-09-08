The parking lot at St. Matthew Church will look significantly different Sunday, Sept. 15.
Instead of conventional passenger vehicles, the lot will be packed with alternative modes of transportation as the church hosts its 11th annual “Drive Your Tractor, Classic Car or Motorcycle to Church” at the church, located on Hwy. 12 near Warrens.
Organizer Jeff Holthaus said the vehicle show promotes “community and fellowship” and draws visitors who aren’t members of the church.
“It’s something different to bring people to the church,” Holthaus said.
The service begins at 9:15 a.m., and Holthaus said vehicles should be parked by 9:10 a.m. “at the latest.” Following the service, there will be a free will lunch catered by Murray’s on Main.
As many as 200 people have brought their alternative vehicles in previous years, and Holthaus said drivers look forward to the event.
“We have people who come with their antique tractors who just want a reason to drive them,” Holthaus said. “They love the event.”
He said this year’s vehicle show is special because it’s the first one for the church’s new pastor, Kori Janneke, who took over for Pastor Phillip Enderle in August.
“He’s excited,” Holthaus said. “He’s from a rural background, and we’re about as far in the country as you can get.”
In addition to the classic vehicles, the church will sponsor hay rides and a bounce house for the kids.
