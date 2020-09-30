Traffic crash kills Tomah woman

A rural Tomah woman is dead after a two-vehicle traffic crash at Hwy. 131 and Hwy. A in the town of Wilton. Ida Yoder, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Yoder was a passenger in a 2002 Dodge Neon driven by Wade Streeter of Tomah. His vehicle was eastbound on Hwy. A shortly after 10:30 a.m. when he entered the intersection of Hwy. 131 and collided with a southbound 2016 Freightliner driven by Michael McCormick of Blue River. The crash caused Streeter's vehicle to overturn.

Streeter and two other passengers in the vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries. Two medical helicopters responded to the scene for transport.

Part of the roadway was closed for five hours while the scene was being processed.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Police Department, GundersenAir, Wilton Ambulance, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Sparta Ambulance, Wilton Fire Department, Tomah Rescue Techs, Monroe County Medical Examiner, Monroe County Emergency Management and Monroe County Highway Department.

This incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and State Patrol.

