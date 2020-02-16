You are the owner of this article.
Train-snowplow crash leaves one injured in Juneau County
A snow plow driver was critically injured in a crash involving a train in Cutler.

According to Sheriff Brent Oleson of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a report of the crash at about 12:52 p.m. Feb. 13 of a crash involving a plow truck and a train on Highway M in Cutler, between Necedah and Tomah.

The driver of the plow truck had critical injuries and was transported from the scene by medical helicopter. The truck involved is a Juneau County Highway Department plow truck.

The Sheriff’s Office provided no further details on the crash, which remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

