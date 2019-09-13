Tomah Health doesn't officially open until Oct. 2, but the transition to the new facility has already begun.
Hospital officials, along with their next-door-neighbors from Gundersen Tomah Clinic, conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house Friday at the new Tomah Health and Wellness campus on Gopher Avenue.
"The ability to provide state-of-the-art care right here in Tomah has gone up exponentially," Tomah Health president/CEO Phil Stuart said.
Stuart said staff training and installation of equipment and supplies have been under way since the hospital took ownership of the new facility last month. He said administrative functions are already in the process of moving from Tomah Memorial Hospital and that medical staff recently conducted a simulated move of patients from Tomah Memorial to Tomah Health.
He said the building was constructed on time and on budget.
"For all practical purposes, we're done and ready to go," he said.
Stuart said the 140,000 square-foot hospital was designed to be a welcoming place.
"We wanted it to be warm and inviting and a place that embodies healing," Stuart said.
Oakley Moser, chair of the hospital's board of directors, described the hospital as a "landmark project."
"The last two years have been very challenging for the current Tomah Memorial Hospital team with planning, designing, training and preparation for the eventual opening ... all the while maintaining operations and services at the current hospital location," he said. "It has been a herculean task, and we're grateful for the results."
Gundersen Tomah Clinic has been seeing patients at the campus since Aug. 26. Gundersen Health System executive vice-president Dr. Michael Dolan said the partnership with Tomah Health "ensures that area residents will have access to the health care services they need for generations to come."
Gundersen more than doubled the square footage of its Tomah clinic to 77,000 square feet.
"You can see a lot more patients. You can bring services that in the past could have been only offered in La Crosse," Dolan said.
One of those services is oncology. Dolan estimates "98 percent" of patients who will be treated at Gundersen's new cancer treatment center would have needed to travel somewhere else.
Stuart said Tomah Health still has a strong relationship with Mayo Clinic, which will continue to operate in Tomah.
"When we started this 10 years ago, we were looking at partnering with both Gundersen and Mayo," Stuart said. "At the end of the day, Mayo felt their best business decision was to stay in their clinic. We still have a very active relationship with the Mayo Clinic."
Stuart said there's an offer from a group of investors led by Bob Dippen to purchase the Tomah Memorial Hospital building, which dates back to 1952.
"There are a few weeks left for due diligence to be complete," Stuart said. "I'm assuming there will be no hiccups, and the building will be sold, and it will be reused, not torn down."
Hospital staff will say goodbye to the old facility during a Sept. 25 reception at Tomah Memorial.
