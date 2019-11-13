A close call on thin ice in Monroe County has local law enforcement concerned about ice safety.
Law enforcement and rescue personnel were called to Mill Bluff State Park Nov. 9 shortly before noon. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, three people were trailing a deer in the park when one of them fell through the ice nearly a mile east of Funnel Road.
A Monroe County sheriff's deputy was first on scene and utilized an ATV to locate the three, who were stranded in a marsh accessible by an abandoned railroad track. Due to the amount of open water and swamp, the deputy was unable to reach the subjects.
The deputy was able to make verbal communication with the three and discovered there was an adult and two 14-year-old children in the marsh. None of the three were in the water when the deputy arrived but none could exit the marsh on their own. An inflatable rescue boat and firefighters with dry suits from the Fort McCoy Fire Department were utilized to rescue the subjects.
All three were treated at the scene for exposure to the cold, but no serious injuries were reported.
Tomah Fire Department chief Tim Adler mentioned the incident during the Nov. 11 Tomah City Council meeting.
"Please stay off the lakes and waterways until things freeze up," Adler said.
Also dispatched to the scene were the Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders, Tomah Fire Department, Tomah Rescue Techs and Tomah Area Ambulance Service.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
