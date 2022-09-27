Trips to Warrens-area logging camps set for Oct. 2

The Monroe County Historical Society is presenting a trip to local ghost logging camps on Sunday, Oct. 2 loading at 10:30 a.m. at the Tomah Historical Museum, 321 Superior Ave, and pulling out at 11 a.m.

The trip will take visitors to Warrens and Zeda mills that were owned by George Warren. There will also be stops in McKenna, Goodyear and Millston with a visit to the new Millston Museum

McKenna and Zeda were in business from 1888-1895, and between the two they housed 500 residents more than the village of Warrens today.

Participants are invited to bring their own metal detectors, and the Historical Society has divining/dowsing rods that people are welcome to use.

For more information, contact Tomah Historical Museum at 608-372-1880.