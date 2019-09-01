Wisconsin Department of Transportation and its Division of Motor Vehicles Motor Carrier Services Section are warning motor carriers to be aware of “scam” style letters requesting trucking companies pay to file their DOT biennial update. These companies and websites are not associated with the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Links in the scam letters or emails lead to websites not connected with any agency of the federal government in order to collect fees in exchange for filing the biennial updates. The letters include threats of fines for failure to pay.
While motor carriers must renew their USDOT number with the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration) every two years (biennially), filing may be done free at the FMCSA website fmcsa.dot.gov/registration/updating-your-registration.
Business owners are reminded to look for websites ending in .GOV for official information.
