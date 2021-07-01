Try lentils for meatless Mondays

Monroe County Health & Well-Being Educator/FoodWise coordinator April Anderson shares the following article on cooking lentils. It is written by Beth Olson, a University of Wisconsin-Madison associate professor of nutritional sciences, and Elizabeth Chitwood, a UW-Madison Nutritional Sciences Research intern:

Whether you are giving meatless Mondays a try this year or just trying to include more plants in your diet, these tips will serve you well. Lentils can seem intimidating if you have never cooked with them before, but once you know how, they can become a nutritious part of a plant-based diet. One cup of lentils is packed with 15 grams of fiber, 18 grams of protein, 90% of your daily folate needs, along with potassium, magnesium, B vitamins and other micronutrients.

There are several different kinds of lentils and many ways to cook them. Some of the most common are:

Yellow and red, split lentils that cook quickly but become soft when cooked.

Brown, the most common type with an earthy flavor, and they maintain their shape well when cooked.

Green, which have a peppery taste and take the longest to cook but hold their shape well.

Beluga, small black lentils that look like caviar.

Puy, which look like green lentils but are about one-third of the size, and they are from the French region Le Puy.