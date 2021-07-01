Try lentils for meatless Mondays

Monroe County Health & Well-Being Educator/FoodWise coordinator April Anderson shares the following article on cooking lentils. It is written by Beth Olson, a University of Wisconsin-Madison associate professor of nutritional sciences, and Elizabeth Chitwood, a UW-Madison Nutritional Sciences Research intern:
Whether you are giving meatless Mondays a try this year or just trying to include more plants in your diet, these tips will serve you well. Lentils can seem intimidating if you have never cooked with them before, but once you know how, they can become a nutritious part of a plant-based diet. One cup of lentils is packed with 15 grams of fiber, 18 grams of protein, 90% of your daily folate needs, along with potassium, magnesium, B vitamins and other micronutrients.
There are several different kinds of lentils and many ways to cook them. Some of the most common are:
- Yellow and red, split lentils that cook quickly but become soft when cooked.
- Brown, the most common type with an earthy flavor, and they maintain their shape well when cooked.
- Green, which have a peppery taste and take the longest to cook but hold their shape well.
- Beluga, small black lentils that look like caviar.
- Puy, which look like green lentils but are about one-third of the size, and they are from the French region Le Puy.
Lentils can be purchased dry or canned, and some varieties can even be found in quick-cook pouches. Cooking dry lentils can be time-consuming, but modern-day kitchen gadgets, like instant pots, make the process much faster if you have access to one. Try red lentils as a mash for tacos, like refried beans, or get creative and try the brown variety as a beef substitute in sloppy joes.
Another popular way to incorporate lentils is in a Bolognese like the recipe below. Experiment with all the different varieties to find your favorite kind and try to make them a regular part of your diet – whether you are a meat-eater or not!
Lentil Bolognese
“One-Pot Lentil Bolognese is hearty, flavorful, protein-packed and perfect served over spaghetti! Sure to become a staple recipe in your home.”
Ingredients:
1-2 tablespoons olive oil
1 medium yellow onion, chopped small
2 medium carrots, peeled and finely diced
1 stalk celery, finely diced
6-8 cloves garlic, minced
28 ounces canned crushed tomatoes
15 ounce can tomato sauce
3 tablespoons tomato paste
2 tablespoons dried basil
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon salt, or more to taste
½ -1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional
2 cups uncooked red lentils
2 cups water, more as needed to thin sauce
For serving
1 pound spaghetti or other pasta
Vegan parmesan
Instructions:
1. In a large skillet or pot, warm the olive oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion, carrots and celery and sauté for 5-6 minutes until softened.
2. Now add the minced garlic and cook for 1 more minute until fragrant.
3. Pour in the crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, tomato paste, basil, oregano, sugar, salt, and optional red pepper flakes. Stir well until smooth and combined.
4. Add the lentils and 2 cups of water to the pot and stir well. Bring the mixture to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 25-30 minutes. Stir every 5-10 minutes to make sure the lentils do not stick to the bottom and burn. Add another 1/2 cup water or so if needed to thin the sauce if it gets too thick.
5. The lentils should be tender and the sauce thick and flavorful. Serve over spaghetti or other pasta of choice and sprinkle with vegan parmesan if desired. Enjoy!
Source: noracooks.com/lentil-bolognese.