Turkey preparation tips for Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving approaches, cooking the traditional turkey dinner often gives rise to questions. What kind of turkey should I buy? Should I buy a frozen turkey or a fresh one? How do I store my turkey?
Taking the necessary steps toward safe food handling and sanitation will ensure a delicious and a safe meal. To make sure your meal is prepared safely, University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are offering food safety advice to reduce foodborne illness.
If you choose to buy a frozen bird, you may do so at any time, but make sure you have adequate storage space in your freezer. If you buy a fresh turkey, be sure you purchase it only one to two days before cooking. Do not buy a pre-stuffed fresh turkey.
What size of turkey should you purchase? Figure one pound per person for a whole bird, one-half pound per person for a boneless breast of turkey, three-fourths pound per person for a breast of turkey and one and one-fourth pounds per person for a pre-stuffed frozen turkey (keep frozen until ready to cook).
Frozen turkeys should never be thawed on the counter or in hot water and must not be left at room temperature for more than two hours. The best method to thaw the turkey is in the refrigerator since this allows slow, safe thawing. Place the turkey in a pan or dish and allow about 24 hours for every five pounds of turkey. Once thawed, it can remain safe in the fridge for one to two days.
Other safe thawing methods include a cold-water bath or the microwave. If you use either of these thawing methods, you should cook the turkey immediately after it is thawed. If using the cold-water method, allow 30 minutes per pound, and submerge the turkey in its original wrapping to avoid cross-contamination. If thawing in the microwave, make sure to follow the manufacturer's instructions when defrosting the turkey.
Hand washing is recommended to control the spread of germs, especially before, during and after preparing food. To avoid cross-contamination, however, do not wash your turkey because doing so will spreads germs.
Although many choose to stuff the turkey, USDA does not recommend doing so for optimal safety. Instead, cook stuffing outside of the turkey cavity to reduce cross-contamination risk. This will also allow your turkey to cook more quickly. If you do choose to stuff the turkey, do so just before cooking it and make sure the stuffing reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
A whole turkey is safe when cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit as measured by a food thermometer in three parts: the thickest part of the breast, the innermost part of the wing, and the innermost part of the thigh. Even if the turkey has a pop-up temperature indicator, you should still use a food thermometer to check that the bird has reached at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit in those three places. If you are planning to cook a turkey breast instead of a whole turkey, check the temperature with the food thermometer at the thickest part the breast.
To make sure food stays safe to eat through the weekend, all perishable items should be refrigerated within two hours of when they finished cooking. After two hours, perishable food will be in the Danger Zone (40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit) too long, which is when bacteria can multiply quickly and cause the food to become unsafe. If foods have been left out for more than two hours, they should be discarded.
Store leftovers in small, shallow containers, no more than three inches deep, in the refrigerator until the Monday after Thanksgiving Day or in the freezer for three to six months for later use. Shallow containers help cool leftovers more quickly than storing them in large containers. Reheat leftovers to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
For advice about how to safely prepare the turkey and all other menu items this Thanksgiving Day, call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or chat live with a food safety expert at ask.usda.gov from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central time, Monday through Friday. If you need last-minute help on Thanksgiving Day, the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central time. Visit FoodSafety.gov or follow USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Twitter @USDAFoodSafety or on Facebook at Facebook.com/FoodSafety.gov for the latest food safety tips.
April Anderson is UW-Extension Monroe County health and well-being educator/FoodWIse coordinator.
