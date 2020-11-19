Turkey preparation tips for Thanksgiving

Other safe thawing methods include a cold-water bath or the microwave. If you use either of these thawing methods, you should cook the turkey immediately after it is thawed. If using the cold-water method, allow 30 minutes per pound, and submerge the turkey in its original wrapping to avoid cross-contamination. If thawing in the microwave, make sure to follow the manufacturer's instructions when defrosting the turkey.

Hand washing is recommended to control the spread of germs, especially before, during and after preparing food. To avoid cross-contamination, however, do not wash your turkey because doing so will spreads germs.

Although many choose to stuff the turkey, USDA does not recommend doing so for optimal safety. Instead, cook stuffing outside of the turkey cavity to reduce cross-contamination risk. This will also allow your turkey to cook more quickly. If you do choose to stuff the turkey, do so just before cooking it and make sure the stuffing reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit.