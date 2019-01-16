Thousands of people gathered at the Federal Plaza in Chicago on Jan. 13 for the annual March for Life to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision 46 years ago. The backdrop featured Alexander Calder’s red flamingo sculpture.
A strong contingent from western Wisconsin boarded one of six buses leaving from various parts of the state to join the march. The La Crosse bus picked up a group of 20 from Tomah and other buses left from Green Bay, Wausau, Appleton, Brookfield and Cedarburg. Caravans of buses from Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri and Iowa made their way to Chicago.
The 2 p.m. rally, held under a bright sky and mild temperatures, featured several speakers who hit on this year's theme, "Unique from Day One." Appropriately, the symbol was a single human fingerprint.
Speakers included Chicago Bears co-owner Patrick McCaskey; Right Reverend Paul, Bishop of the Chicago Orthodox Church; Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago; and Ryan Bomberger, Founder of the Radiance Foundation, whose mother was raped and put him up for adoption. Illinois Republican Congressman Darin LaHood urged attendees to continue the fight.
"There is nothing more important that protecting life," said U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski, a Democrat representing llinois's 3rd congressional district.
In his rousing address, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich said, "We are taking another step to ensure that all human life is safe and everyone is part of the human family. This is a march for today and through time."
A young woman speaker, holding her daughter, talked about declining an abortion even though friends urged her to go ahead with the procedure.
Following 45 minutes of well-received speeches, pro-life supporters marched nine blocks through downtown, up Dearborn Street and down La Salle. Chicago police kept a small group of counter-protestors from interfering with the March for Life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.