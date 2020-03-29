Two arrested in town of Glendale burglary

Hawes was interviewed by police Jan. 17. When asked about her whereabouts Jan. 3, she replied, “I don’t think I did much of anything.” The report says Hawes’ facial expression changed when police asked her about the items she pawned. She told police Harmel had asked her to sell the jewelry and not to worry about where he got it.

Later in the interview, she admitted that Harmel asked her to pick him up Jan. 3 and that they were “cruising around” when Harmel asked to be dropped off and would call her when he was ready to be picked up. When police showed her a map of the area and asked where she dropped off Harmel, she pointed at Huron Avenue. She said Harmel returned to the vehicle with full pockets. She denied entering the residence.

Harmel was interviewed Jan. 17 in the Monroe County Jail. The report says he admitted to the burglary. He said three of the firearms were taken to a residence in Mauston but when he returned to retrieve them, they were no longer there. He broke down during the interview and said he needed help with his drug addiction.

Police conducted a follow-up interview with Hawes Jan. 22. She told police she had intended to trade the other two firearms for methamphetamine. She said the person who promised the drugs didn’t deliver and that the firearms were missing after her vehicle was ransacked.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

