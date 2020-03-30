Two arrested in town of town of Glendale burglary

Two people were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for theft of jewelry and firearms in the town of Glendale.
Randy Lee Harmel, 39, Kendall, was referred for burglary, theft, theft of a firearm, possession of stolen property and felon in possession of a firearm.
Jessica J. Hawes, 37, Camp Douglas, was referred for party to a crime, theft, theft of a firearm and possession of stolen property.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to a Huron Avenue residence Jan. 3, where a couple reported over $21,000 worth of jewelry and five firearms missing from their residence. Police observed signs of forced entry and located fresh footprints leading from the residence. The couple provided photos of the missing jewelry.
Sheriff’s office detectives determined that Harmel sold four items of jewelry to Forever Yours Jewelry in Sun Prairie on separate occasions Jan. 9 and Jan. 10. Police knew that Harmel and Hawes were acquaintances and checked Hawes’ pawn history. She reportedly sold five items to Pawn America in Madison Jan. 9.
Detectives matched the jewelry in Sun Prairie and Madison with the photos the couple submitted. The report says Hawes also sold jewelry to CWCC Pawn Shop in Marshfield Jan. 6. The victim was able to identify all but one item recovered from the three locations.
Hawes was interviewed by police Jan. 17. When asked about her whereabouts Jan. 3, she replied, “I don’t think I did much of anything.” The report says Hawes’ facial expression changed when police asked her about the items she pawned. She told police Harmel had asked her to sell the jewelry and not to worry about where he got it.
Later in the interview, she admitted that Harmel asked her to pick him up Jan. 3 and that they were “cruising around” when Harmel asked to be dropped off and would call her when he was ready to be picked up. When police showed her a map of the area and asked where she dropped off Harmel, she pointed at Huron Avenue. She said Harmel returned to the vehicle with full pockets. She denied entering the residence.
Harmel was interviewed Jan. 17 in the Monroe County Jail. The report says he admitted to the burglary. He said three of the firearms were taken to a residence in Mauston but when he returned to retrieve them, they were no longer there. He broke down during the interview and said he needed help with his drug addiction.
Police conducted a follow-up interview with Hawes Jan. 22. She told police she had intended to trade the other two firearms for methamphetamine. She said the person who promised the drugs didn’t deliver and that the firearms were missing after her vehicle was ransacked.
