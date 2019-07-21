The Monroe County Fair will feature two live music events — one new and one returning.
The 308s, an Oshkosh-based 90s and 2000s country/rock cover band, will play Saturday, July 27 at 8 p.m. This will be the band's first time performing at the fair.
It's a four-piece ensemble consisting of Tom Fritz on lead guitar, Codi Ness on vocals and acoustic guitar, Brian Babicky on bass and Jon Bartel on drums.
The band formed in 2015 when drummer Jon Bartel posted an ad on Craig's List looking to form a band, Fritz said.
"I replied and brought a bassist with me, and we had a lead singer already. We clicked and it moved forward," he said.
While this is the band's first time playing at the fair, it's not their first time playing in Monroe County, Fritz said. For the past two years, the band has performed at the tractor pull in Norwalk and The Vault in Sparta.
They enjoy playing in the area, Fritz said.
"It’s about a two-and-a half-hour drive for us, but we love coming to Tomah, Sparta, Norwalk," he said. "The people are always down for a good time, and we look forward to these every year."
Fritz said the band members look forward to playing at Tomah Recreation Park.
"County fairs are really the most fun because the people are down to have a good time and are down to earth," he said. "When you pair good music with good people, it’s going to be a good night."
High Mileage, a Viroqua-based 1980s and 1990s cover band, will play Friday, July 26 at 8 p.m. This will be the band's third time performing before the Monroe County Fair audience. Their first appearance was in 2016, and they returned to Tomah in 2018.
The band is a five-piece ensemble consisting of Levon Felton on drums, Tom Lohn on vocals, Tim Severson on lead guitar, Jesse Peckham on keyboard and Zack Kumlin on bass.
The band was launched when drummer Felton was a teenager. The group disbanded and remained idle for 12 years, and then in 2014, the band re-formed. Felton was the only returning member.
The relaunch came at the 25th anniversary celebration of the Sleepy Hollow Chevrolet Buick GMC car dealership in Viroqua, where Felton is the dealership’s president. The band has been together ever since with a couple of member changes.
Both bands will perform in the beer garden.
