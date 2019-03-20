Two Tomah residents were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for child abuse after police watched a video of the incident.
Police viewed the video March 6, which, according to the report, shows Cora R. Loendorf, 37, on top of a child and pinning the child’s arms to the floor. Loendorf reportedly used profane language while yelling at the child and slapped the child in the face.
The report says that Andrew W. Moore, 42, could be seen on the side on the video sitting on a couch and drinking beer. He could be head saying, “Oh, that sounded good,” and “Yeah, yeah.”
Police interviewed Loendorf March 12. The report says she admitted to pinning and slapping the child and told police that the child had threatened her. She said the video in question had been shot several months earlier and omitted acts of violence committed against her. When asked why she didn’t report the child’s actions, she said the residence belongs to Moore and one of his rules was never to call the police.
Loendorf was referred for physical abuse to a child/reckless causation, and Moore was referred for physical abuse to a child/failure to prevent bodily harm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.