An informational meeting was held May 16 to introduce two funding programs for building projects within Tax Incremental District 8.
The programs provide financial assistance in the form of loans, grants or a mix of both to building projects that reside within TID 8 if the application is approved by city staff and the Tomah City Council.
Also, a development agreement will need to be reached between the city and the property owner of the building project to establish the obligations of each entity. The two programs are facade improvement and new development.
Andrew Bremer of MSA Professionals, who facilitated Tomah’s Downtown Master Plan and the creation of the city’s three TIDs, said the facade improvement program is for projects that generally cost less than $50,000. The purpose is to assist smaller but still impactful projects, Bremer said.
“It could be simple things as replacing an awning, or replacing some signage, or recovering some of the original front facade of a building because maybe in 1980 or something somebody put up some platting and they covered up some of the original historic features ... it has value,” he said. “The program provides what we might call micro-loans to property owners that want to do that type of project and are looking for financial assistance.”
While these type of projects are smaller than the new development projects, they are important, Bremer said.
“They have great value because they increase the aesthetic appeal as you go by, but they may not have the biggest increase in your property assessment,” he said. “If you put a new awning on, it may not by itself greatly add to the value of the property, so the amount of tax increment that comes back into the district is a little bit lower. The city recognized that may be the case but these are still valuable projects, so they set up this facade improvement program.”
The new development program is intended for projects with a larger scope than the facade improvement program, Bremer said. It doesn’t necessarily need to be a brand new development.
“In general it’s larger projects that usually have a project budget exceeding $50,000, which is pretty much a low threshold there,” he said. “They may entail razing a building, otherwise it’s major interior or exterior modifications to a building. It may include roofing projects. Generally these are projects that are likely to increase the value of that property, its assessed value, pretty well.”
To receive funds for either of the programs, property owners need to go through an initial consultation with city administrator Roger Gorius and city zoning administrator and building inspector Shane Rolff, Bremer said.
The initial consultation is where a property owner figures out if he or she can obtain a grant, loan or a combination of both, Bremer said.
“It’s to better help understand what are you looking to do and to what extent have you done research about the costs and discussed it with contractors ... so that we have some of that information,” he said. “Then we can help analyze and answer that question and determine if it’s likely to be a loan or (grant) ... or a mix.”
Next is filling out and submitting the application.
Once submitted, the application will be reviewed by city staff and will be forwarded to the city’s Committee of the Whole and Tomah City Council for preliminary approval, Bremer said. After the city council gives its approval, a development agreement will be created and then sent back to the city council for final approval.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.