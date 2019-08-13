Two-hour parking

Two-hour parking signs have been removed from Superior Avenue but will remain for parking spaces on streets one block east and west of Superior.

 STEVE RUNDIO, Tomah Journal

The city of Tomah will still have a two-hour parking limit for the downtown stretch of Superior Avenue, but it will no longer be enforced. The Tomah City Council agreed not to replace the two-hour parking signs during its Committee of the Whole meeting Monday at Tomah City Hall.

The measure passed by a 6-0 vote with council members Mary Ann Komiskey and Travis Scholze absent.

Fifty-three signs have been removed and won't be coming back.

"I know they're clutter, and I'm all for getting them off the poles," council member Lamont Kiefer said.

City of Tomah Police chief Mark Nicholson said the ordinance is rarely enforced and that his department receives only two or three complaints per year about vehicles exceeding the two-hour limit. Without the signs, the ordinance won't be enforceable, and Nicholson said it should be repealed.

The city's Public Works Department was scheduled to begin putting up new light poles on Superior Avenue this week, and public works director Kirk Arity recommended leaving off the two-hour signs to reduce signage clutter.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Tomah mayor Mike Murray, who owns a downtown restaurant, doesn't anticipate any problems.

"You've eliminated 53 signs ... for a situation we're dealing with twice a year," Murray said.

Tomah Chamber & Visitors Center president Tina Thompson wrote in an email to Arity that she raised the issue with several downtown business owners and none appeared concerned.

"In my opinion, it doesn't matter if you do or don't put the signs up," Thompson wrote.

Two-hour signs will remain up for downtown streets one block east and west of Superior Avenue.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.