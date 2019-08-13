The city of Tomah will still have a two-hour parking limit for the downtown stretch of Superior Avenue, but it will no longer be enforced. The Tomah City Council agreed not to replace the two-hour parking signs during its Committee of the Whole meeting Monday at Tomah City Hall.
The measure passed by a 6-0 vote with council members Mary Ann Komiskey and Travis Scholze absent.
Fifty-three signs have been removed and won't be coming back.
"I know they're clutter, and I'm all for getting them off the poles," council member Lamont Kiefer said.
City of Tomah Police chief Mark Nicholson said the ordinance is rarely enforced and that his department receives only two or three complaints per year about vehicles exceeding the two-hour limit. Without the signs, the ordinance won't be enforceable, and Nicholson said it should be repealed.
The city's Public Works Department was scheduled to begin putting up new light poles on Superior Avenue this week, and public works director Kirk Arity recommended leaving off the two-hour signs to reduce signage clutter.
Tomah mayor Mike Murray, who owns a downtown restaurant, doesn't anticipate any problems.
"You've eliminated 53 signs ... for a situation we're dealing with twice a year," Murray said.
Tomah Chamber & Visitors Center president Tina Thompson wrote in an email to Arity that she raised the issue with several downtown business owners and none appeared concerned.
"In my opinion, it doesn't matter if you do or don't put the signs up," Thompson wrote.
Two-hour signs will remain up for downtown streets one block east and west of Superior Avenue.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
