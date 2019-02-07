Two adults and three juveniles were referred to the Monroe County district Attorney after a report of a strong-arm robbery Jan. 12 at Firemen’s Park.
Tyler J. King, 18, Wilton, and Ryan Daniel Taylor, 21, Tomah, were referred for strong-arm robbery, battery, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and being a party to a crime.
In addition, one 17-year-old juvenile and two 16-year-old juveniles were referred for strong-arm robbery, possession of marijuana and being a party to a crime.
The victim told Tomah Police Department officers he was lured to Firemen’s Park, where he was dragged from a vehicle and kicked several times. The victim told police that the assailants took $364 in cash, a debit card, a smoke vape, a pair of blue jeans, a cellphone, a cellphone charger and a pack of cigarettes.
The report says the victim was texted by one of the 16-year-olds seeking marijuana, and that the same juvenile drove Jewell to Firemen’s Park.
Police interviewed King Jan. 16. He told police that Taylor had contacted him and said he had arranged to obtain marijuana from the victim, and that Taylor suggested robbing the victim instead.
King said Taylor told him to take the victim's backpack while Taylor carried out the assault. In addition to the contents reported missing, King said the backpack contained three bags of marijuana, a bottle of vodka and a class ring.
Police determined that the victim didn’t give a complete version of the incident and made several unsuccessful efforts to locate him. The victim was referred for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and bail jumping.
