Two more COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, total reaches seven
The COVID-19 count in Monroe County has reached seven.

The county health department reported two more COVID-19 cases Saturday afternoon. One is male in his 70s with mild to moderate symptoms, and the other is a male in his 80s with mild symptoms.

The health department also reported that one of the seven identified as positive had recovered.

Monroe County reported its first case of COVID-19 March 24.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

