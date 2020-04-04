Two more COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, total reaches seven

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The COVID-19 count in Monroe County has reached seven.

The county health department reported two more COVID-19 cases Saturday afternoon. One is male in his 70s with mild to moderate symptoms, and the other is a male in his 80s with mild symptoms.

The health department also reported that one of the seven identified as positive had recovered.

Monroe County reported its first case of COVID-19 March 24.

