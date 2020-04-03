You are the owner of this article.
Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Monroe County
Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Monroe County

The number of COVID-19 cases in Monroe County has reached five.

The Monroe County Health Department late Friday confirmed two new cases in the county − one a female in her 20s and the other a male in his 60s. Both were reported to have mild symptoms.

None of the five cases in Monroe County are related. The county reported its first case March 24.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

