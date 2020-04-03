Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Monroe County

×
The number of COVID-19 cases in Monroe County has reached five.
The Monroe County Health Department late Friday confirmed two new cases in the county − one a female in her 20s and the other a male in his 60s. Both were reported to have mild symptoms.
None of the five cases in Monroe County are related. The county reported its first case March 24.
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
