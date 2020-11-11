Two more COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County

Two more people in Monroe County have died from COVID-19.

The Monroe County Health Department reported a death Nov. 3 but gave no details about the person’s gender or age. The second death was reported Nov. 6. The person was between 70-79 years old.

Twelve people in the county have died since the pandemic began.

The health department also reported a record 60 new cases Nov. 5. Another 41 were reported Friday, bringing the county’s total to 1,539. There were 366 active cases and six hospitalizations through Nov. 6.

The pandemic has claimed 238,000 lives nationwide. Confirmed cases have topped 10 million.

