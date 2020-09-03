Two referred to DA for multiple drug charges

Two people were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple drug charges after an Aug. 22 traffic stop north of Tomah.
Ronald James Stankey, 37, Waunakee, and Renonda L. Shafer, 33, West Salem, were both referred for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stankey was also referred for carrying a concealed weapon, and Shafter was also referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping.
Tomah police were participating in a county-wide speed enforcement check on Hwy. 21 and observed an eastbound vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. with a defective headlight. Police followed the vehicle, which turned southbound on Flint Avenue before coming to a stop.
Police approached the vehicle and found nobody in the driver’s seat. Stankey was located in the front passenger seat, and Shafer was seated in the back behind Stankey. Neither admitted to driving the vehicle. Stankey was ordered from the vehicle and placed in handcuffs.
Shafer was then ordered to exit the vehicle. The report says Shafer was nervous and visibly shaking. She told police she was on bond with a condition not to operate a motor vehicle. She told police she took the wheel after Stankey had become fatigued. She also said she was trying to get home prior to a 9 p.m. curfew.
When asked if there were any drugs, alcohol or weapons in the vehicle, Shafer reportedly replied, “Not that I know of.” She apologized to police for lying about operating the vehicle.
Police observed a pair of recently smoked marijuana joints that Stankey admitted were his. He said he wasn’t aware of any other drugs in the vehicle.
Police conducted a search of the vehicle and allegedly found 30 grams of marijuana, eight amphetamine dextroamphetamine pills, one Clonazepam pill, three containers with methamphetamine or residue and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
The search also found a red backpack that contained several knives and a Glock 19 pistol with a loaded magazine but no bullets in the chamber. Stankey told police he had applied for a concealed carry permit but that the license had yet to arrive.
Stankey then told police there was a safe in the vehicle containing a Kimber 45 mm pistol. He gave police the combination, and police found the pistol with a loaded magazine and no bullet in the chamber.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio
