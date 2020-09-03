Two referred to DA for multiple drug charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple drug charges after an Aug. 22 traffic stop north of Tomah.

Ronald James Stankey, 37, Waunakee, and Renonda L. Shafer, 33, West Salem, were both referred for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stankey was also referred for carrying a concealed weapon, and Shafter was also referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping.

Tomah police were participating in a county-wide speed enforcement check on Hwy. 21 and observed an eastbound vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. with a defective headlight. Police followed the vehicle, which turned southbound on Flint Avenue before coming to a stop.

Police approached the vehicle and found nobody in the driver’s seat. Stankey was located in the front passenger seat, and Shafer was seated in the back behind Stankey. Neither admitted to driving the vehicle. Stankey was ordered from the vehicle and placed in handcuffs.