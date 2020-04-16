Two referred to Monroe County District Attorney for battery

Two people were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for battery and bail jumping after a Feb. 29 altercation in the village of Wilton.
Police were called to a Water Street address after a 911 hangup. The callback was answered by Daisy M. Mendoza, 20, Wilton. She told police a small disturbance occurred between her and Mark Joseph Tainter, 18, Tomah. She said Tainter left the residence in a black 2009 Nissan Altima.
When police arrived at the residence, Mendoza appeared disoriented and confused. She told police it was a mistake to call 911 and didn’t want to get into trouble.
Mendoza told police the two had gotten into an argument earlier in the evening in La Crosse, where she admitted punching a window in Tainter’s vehicle and damaging it. During the drive back to Wilton, she said the two got into a “slap fight” and that she was slapped and punched by Tainter eight to 12 times. Mendoza said the the blows caused her pain.
Mendoza also said that Tainter threw ice and snow at her. She admitted to slapping and pushing Tainter, according to the report.
As police were interviewing Mendoza, police saw Tainter’s car pass by the residence. An officer left the residence, followed Tainter’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Police approached the vehicle as a high-risk stop, but Tainter was obeyed police commands and was handcuffed without incident.
Tainter told police that Mendoza constantly kicked the windshield and dashboard on the way back from La Crosse and ruined the vehicle’s transmission by suddenly putting the vehicle into park while moving on the Interstate. He said Mendoza hit him seven or eight times. The report noted a bruising on the bridge of Tainter’s nose, and he said the punches caused him pain. He admitted throwing snow at Mendoza but denied throwing ice.
Mendoza had a bond condition that prohibited acts of violence, which triggered the bail jumping referral. Tainter’s bail jumping referral was triggered by a no-contact order with Mendoza.
The sheriff’s office also reported that Tainter violated a no-contact order with Mendoza Feb. 25.
In other Monroe County sheriff’s office news:
Amanda Lynn Godfrey, 30, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after police responded to a reported break-in attempt Feb. 27 at a town of Angelo residence.
A woman at a Harmony Avenue address told police that Godfrey was striking a glass door with a metal object, and dispatch confirmed that Godfrey could be heard in the background yelling and banging on an object. Godfrey was still agitated when police arrived, and she was arrested for disorderly conduct.
A search of Godfrey’s person allegedly uncovered four syringes, a pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine and a gem bag containing methamphetamine. The pipe was scorched and coated in residue. She told police she carrired the syringes because she is diabetic.
Godfrey was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
Jason S. Keyser, 45, Tomah, Laurie L. Keyser, 45, Warrens, Randy Lee Dopson Jr., 26, Tomah, were referred to the district attorney after a Feb. 28 incident in the town of Scott.
Police were called to a Glendale Avenue residence in the city of Tomah, where Laurie Keyser told police she had been assaulted earlier at a Copper Road residence by Jason Keyser. Laurie Keyser said she confronted Jason Keyser about issues in their relationship, and after he came charging toward her, she said she attempted to deter the charge by throwing a glass at him. She admitted the glass struck him in the face and caused lacerations.
Laurie Keyser said Jason Keyser continued toward and pushed her into the toilet/shower area. She said Jason Keyser then left the house after he was picked up by Dopson. Police located the vehicle a short distance from the residence with Jason Keyser as the only occupant. Police noted multiple lacerations on Jason Kesyer’s face. He told police he was en route to the hospital at the time of the traffic stop. He denied charging at Laurie Keyser and that he was in bed when struck by the glass. He said he accidentally pushed her out of the way while trying to get to the bathroom. He was treated at Sparta Mayo Clinic.
Police determined that Laurie Keyser was the primary instigator and referred her to the district attorney for battery. She was also referred for disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
Jason Keyser was referred for disorderly conduct and bail jumping. Dopson was referred for bail jumping for violating a no-contact order with Jason Keyser. Dopson allegedly violated the no-contact order again March 1, which triggered the bail jumping referral.
Laurana L. Poindexter, 23, Humbird, and David J. Zimbauer, 34, Augusta, were referred to the district attorney for bail jumping after a March 3 traffic stop in the village of Warrens.
Poindexter was referred for violating a bond condition that prohibits her from possessing drug paraphernalia. She was issued a citation for the paraphernalia. Zimbauer was referred for violating a bond condition that prohibits him from associating with a known drug user.
Meghann Faith Daye McCann, 36, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. She was accused of using a false Facebook account to contact a person in violation of a no-contact order.
Laurelei Lynette Ryan, 26, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for obstructing an officer. She is accused of providing a false identity and lying about being the operator of a vehicle that was pursued by police Feb. 22 in the town of Lincoln. She was also referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping.
Kenneth Wayne Parker, 31, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for fourth-offense operating after suspension and tampering with an ignition interlock. He was pulled over for a March 3 traffic stop in Warrens.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
