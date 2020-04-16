Two referred to Monroe County District Attorney for battery

Police were called to a Glendale Avenue residence in the city of Tomah, where Laurie Keyser told police she had been assaulted earlier at a Copper Road residence by Jason Keyser. Laurie Keyser said she confronted Jason Keyser about issues in their relationship, and after he came charging toward her, she said she attempted to deter the charge by throwing a glass at him. She admitted the glass struck him in the face and caused lacerations.

Laurie Keyser said Jason Keyser continued toward and pushed her into the toilet/shower area. She said Jason Keyser then left the house after he was picked up by Dopson. Police located the vehicle a short distance from the residence with Jason Keyser as the only occupant. Police noted multiple lacerations on Jason Kesyer’s face. He told police he was en route to the hospital at the time of the traffic stop. He denied charging at Laurie Keyser and that he was in bed when struck by the glass. He said he accidentally pushed her out of the way while trying to get to the bathroom. He was treated at Sparta Mayo Clinic.