Two resolutions on Monroe County Board agenda
Two resolutions on Monroe County Board agenda

Two resolutions will be on the agenda when the Monroe County Board of Supervisors meets Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the county Justice Center.

Supervisors will vote on resolutions to create a dementia care specialist and establish salaries for county clerk, county treasurer and county Register of Deeds.

Prior to the resolutions, supervisors will consider budget adjustments and hear monthly reports from the treasurer, finance director and county administrator.

The public comment period is at the start of the meeting.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

