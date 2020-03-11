Two seniors prepare for 7 Rivers Ice Show in Tomah

Years ago, when Tomah High School seniors Natalie Steinbrink and Skyla Greathouse put on their first pair of ice skates, little did they know the lessons learned on the ice over the years would translate to life lessons as well.

Natalie, who first hit the ice at age four, said skating has taught her discipline and patience, and has given her the ability to experience something bigger than she is.

Skyla got in the skating game later − starting when she was in fifth grade – but said years spent roller skating and blading prepared her for the switch to ice skates. She said skating has challenged her and has continually given her goals to work towards.

The on-ice lessons, learned during their time with the 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club, have prepared both girls well for their post-high school paths. While Natalie has plans to go to college and then into the medical field, Skyla will be following in the footsteps of her parents when she leaves June 9 to join the Air Force.

“My dad was a Marine and my mom was Air Force,” she said, adding that for herself, she’ll be following the security forces career path and would like to work her way up to being a K9 handler.