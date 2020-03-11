Two seniors prepare for 7 Rivers Ice Show in Tomah

Years ago, when Tomah High School seniors Natalie Steinbrink and Skyla Greathouse put on their first pair of ice skates, little did they know the lessons learned on the ice over the years would translate to life lessons as well.
Natalie, who first hit the ice at age four, said skating has taught her discipline and patience, and has given her the ability to experience something bigger than she is.
Skyla got in the skating game later − starting when she was in fifth grade – but said years spent roller skating and blading prepared her for the switch to ice skates. She said skating has challenged her and has continually given her goals to work towards.
The on-ice lessons, learned during their time with the 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club, have prepared both girls well for their post-high school paths. While Natalie has plans to go to college and then into the medical field, Skyla will be following in the footsteps of her parents when she leaves June 9 to join the Air Force.
“My dad was a Marine and my mom was Air Force,” she said, adding that for herself, she’ll be following the security forces career path and would like to work her way up to being a K9 handler.
But before they head their separate ways, Natalie and Skyla are looking forward to one more chance to take part in the 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club’s annual show, taking place March 20-21 at the Tomah Ice Center.
Outside of the skills they’ve learned, the club − which Natalie and Skyla have been a part of since they passed the learn-to-skate class − has given them many things over the years.
“(Through the club) I’ve been able to connect with people I wouldn’t be able to see outside of school; it made me happy to be at the rink and see my friends,” said Natalie, adding that skating has been her “fun and relaxation time.”
For Natalie, skating with the club also brought with it the opportunity to go to the State Games of America two years ago − a national competition for figure skaters. To qualify, Natalie had to place in the top three at the state level, which she did two years in a row at Wisconsin’s Badger Sate Games.
You have free articles remaining.
“(I enjoyed) being able to go to the State Games and be able to see the bigger competition and be a part of that,” she said.
Like many athletes, Natalie has experienced her share of setbacks as well. She had to take a year off of skating following ankle surgery. But now that she’s back on the ice, graduation will simply mark a change in her now 14-year skating career − not the end of it.
At a level where she is now landing jumps, including double axels, Natalie would like to continue to skate, coach younger skaters, and pursue adult-level ice skating competitions.
For Skyla, ice skating has been part of a well-rounded high school career, which has included involvement in yearbook and painting, in addition to horseback riding on her own time. And while she isn’t sure when she’ll have time for skating post-graduation with her Air Force career path, she looks back on her ice experience with gratitude for those who have helped make the journey possible.
“My parents have spent so much time and money to allow me to participate − from the dresses to the lessons, and driving me where I needed to go before I got my license,” she said, adding that her coach has been influential as well.
And with such a positive experience under her belt, Skyla encouraged other young people to consider giving skating a try as well.
“It’s an individual sport; you go your own pace,” she said, adding that, “It’s a lot of fun. I think if more people tried it, they would enjoy it.”
The theme of the 7 Rivers 2020 ice show is “I Want my Skate TV (Music Videos on Ice)” and will feature skaters from Tomah and Sparta performing to songs that have been popular on MTV over the years. Shows will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, March 20 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 at the Tomah Ice Center.
Natalie and Skyla encouraged members of the community to come out and support the club skaters in their annual ice show.
“This is one of the bigger shows around with a theme, and with quite a few skaters; it’s a lot of fun,” Natalie said.
Skyla added, “If (people) want to experience something different and fun, they should definitely come out to see the show.”