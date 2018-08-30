A pair of roads in southern Monroe County remained closed due to recent flooding.
Highway 131 is closed between Wilton and Ontario, and Hwy. 33 is closed between Cashton and Ontario, including the Hwy. 33/131 intersection. There are no detours posted for the either road.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office confirmed this morning that the rail crossing on Hwy. 173 at Valley Junction is open with the crossbars working as normal.
The portion of Interstate 90-94 between Mauston and Lyndon Station that was closed yesterday has been reopened.
Vernon County still has six road closures, and Sauk County has five, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
