Two Tomah nonprofits receive Alliant grants

Nine area nonprofit organizations have been awarded community grants totaling $16,460 from the Alliant Energy Foundation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two of the grants went to Tomah nonprofits. Faith in Action Volunteers of Monroe County received $1,500 for its programs, and The Parenting Place received $1,500 for group parent education.

“We’re looking for creative solutions that support our customers and communities,” said Julie Bauer, executive director of the Alliant Energy Foundation. “Our nonprofit partners are constantly working to make life better. Community grants are one way we stand behind them as they solve problems for families, education and the environment.”

These grants are among 144 the Alliant Energy Foundation awarded during its latest grant cycle. The grants totaled over $343,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.