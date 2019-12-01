Two Tomah nonprofits receive Alliant grants

Nine area nonprofit organizations have been awarded community grants totaling $16,460 from the Alliant Energy Foundation.
Two of the grants went to Tomah nonprofits. Faith in Action Volunteers of Monroe County received $1,500 for its programs, and The Parenting Place received $1,500 for group parent education.
“We’re looking for creative solutions that support our customers and communities,” said Julie Bauer, executive director of the Alliant Energy Foundation. “Our nonprofit partners are constantly working to make life better. Community grants are one way we stand behind them as they solve problems for families, education and the environment.”
These grants are among 144 the Alliant Energy Foundation awarded during its latest grant cycle. The grants totaled over $343,000.