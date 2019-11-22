It will be a wide open race for Tomah School Board next spring.
Two of the three incumbents, John McMullen and Nancy McCoy, have filed declarations of non-candidacy and won't seek re-election. McMullen served three terms on the board; McCoy served two.
The other incumbent is Jerry Fushianes.
A workshop for prospective school board candidates is set for Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 5:30- 6:30 p.m. at the school district office, 129 W. Clifton St. A copy of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards Guide for Candidates will be handed out, and candidates will receive information on how to have their name placed on the ballot. School district policy dealing with the powers, philosophy, and membership of the Board of Education will also be reviewed, along with current board members sharing their perspectives on what makes school boards operate most efficiently and effectively.
School board candidates aren't required to circulate nominating petitions. They are required only to file a declaration of candidacy form with the school district office by Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 5 p.m.
If seven or more candidates file, there will be a Feb. 18 primary to reduce the field to six candidates for the April 7 general election. The top three vote-getters in the general election will serve three-year terms.
Anyone who is considering running for the Tomah School Board is encouraged to attend the Dec. 3 meeting. Anyone unable to attend and who would like to receive the information provided at the meeting can contact superintendent Cindy Zahrte at cindyzahrte@tomah.education or call 608-374-7004.
In the city of Tomah, the mayor's office and four of the eight city council seats are up for election. Candidates are required to collect nominating signatures and must submit them to the city of Tomah clerk by Jan. 7.
Former mayor Nellie Pater has taken out papers to reclaim her job. Susan Holme has taken out papers to run for re-election in the Eighth Aldermanic District, while Remy Gomez has taken out papers to run for both the Eighth Aldermanic District and mayor. Mike Murray is the incumbent mayor.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
