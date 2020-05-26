U.S. Census resumes operations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, has begun a phased restart of some 2020 Census field operations. Starting the week of May 25, the bureau resumed with operations in the city of Tomah; villages of Warrens, Kendall and Norwalk; and the Town of Little Falls.

The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, is dropping off 2020 Census questionnaire packets at front doors of 92,600 households in Wisconsin this week. This is done in areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their physical address. The bureau began hand-delivering census materials on March 15 but suspended all fieldwork for this operation on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each week, the bureau will determine which offices can begin ramping up again.

Temporary field staff from area census offices in Milwaukee, Madison, Eau Claire and Green Bay have been trained to observe all social distancing protocols and will wear official government-provided personal protective equipment for their safety and the safety of the public. This operation is contactless and follows the most current federal health and safety guidelines.

In states where the Update Leave operation has resumed, the bureau is fingerprinting for new hires to keep applicants moving through the hiring process.

Local officials are urging residents to promptly respond to the census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet. They say responding with a census ID or the paper questionnaire helps ensure the best count of their community. People can respond online, by phone or by using the paper form in the packet.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.