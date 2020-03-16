Uncertainty for Tomah School District support staff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

School district business manager Greg Gaarder denied the district was using the prospect of idled support staff to save money.

“The biggest thing that weighs on my mind is hourly workers,” Gaarder said.

He said paying idle support staff during the shutdown could rip a hole in the budget if classes are allowed to resume later this spring and extend into summer.

“How am I going to make that payroll up for the rest of the year, and how are we going to do that without going too far into the fund balance?” Gaarder said.

Gaarder said some support staff will be necessary. The district is planning to establish pickup points for school lunches and learning materials.

He said school buildings will be mostly empty during that time and employees would face minimal risk.

“We have to feed our students … somebody has to do that,” Gaarder said. “We have to keep our payroll office open. We have to pay our bills.”

Jim Smiezek, whose wife is a support staff worker, suggested a “furlough” approach. He said it would allow staff to “collect some type of income to keep going and not have to source out another job the next two to four weeks — or however long this lasts.”